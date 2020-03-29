SO, LET'S SEE IF WE HAVE THIS STRAIGHT...:

Rawls's monumental 1971 book, "A Theory of Justice," is now regarded as the clearest moral and intellectual justification for modern center-left mixed economies. But the idea comes from somewhere deeper. Rawls was not religious, but his philosophy is essentially in line with the golden rule handed down by the Old Testament prophets and by Jesus, that we should do as we would want to be done by. Some religious leaders have approached the awful dilemmas presented by the coronavirus just as Rawls would, by taking treatment of the worst off as the criterion for social action.





"I hope the lessons we take from our country's experience with Covid-19 aren't about food or avoiding the spread of germs," wrote Russell Moore, the president of the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention in the New York Times, "but about how we treat the most vulnerable among us. A pandemic is no time to turn our eyes away from the sanctity of human life."





Pope Francis also invoked sympathy for the most afflicted as he addressed a prayer to an empty St. Peter's Square. "We have realized that we are on the same boat, all of us fragile and disoriented, but at the same time important and needed, all of us called to row together, each of us in need of comforting the other," he said.





Perhaps because of their religious resonance, Rawlsian ideas have guided the approach to the pandemic chosen by authorities in the western world.