March 4, 2020
SO LET'S GIVE IT TO THEM:
If given $100, half of young Africans would use it to start a business, survey says (Vicky McKeever, 3/04/20, CNBC)
Around half of young people across Africa said that if they were offered $100, they would use it to start a business, a survey has shown.This entrepreneurial spirit was revealed in a study by the Ichikowitz Family Foundation charity, with just over three-quarters of the 4,200 youngsters surveyed saying they would like to start a new business in the next five years.Some 17% of those questioned said they wanted to do so in the retail sector, while 10% of respondents said they would look to either start a business in technology or agriculture.Social entrepreneurship was also a popular theme among young people in Africa, according to the survey, with 63% saying that their idea for a business or social enterprise would benefit those living in their community.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 4, 2020 12:00 AM