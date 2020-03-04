SO LET'S GIVE IT TO THEM:

Around half of young people across Africa said that if they were offered $100, they would use it to start a business, a survey has shown.





This entrepreneurial spirit was revealed in a study by the Ichikowitz Family Foundation charity, with just over three-quarters of the 4,200 youngsters surveyed saying they would like to start a new business in the next five years.





Some 17% of those questioned said they wanted to do so in the retail sector, while 10% of respondents said they would look to either start a business in technology or agriculture.



