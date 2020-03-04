March 4, 2020

SO LET'S GIVE IT TO THEM:

If given $100, half of young Africans would use it to start a business, survey says (Vicky McKeever, 3/04/20, CNBC)

Around half of young people across Africa said that if they were offered $100, they would use it to start a business, a survey has shown. 

This entrepreneurial spirit was revealed in a study by the Ichikowitz Family Foundation charity, with just over three-quarters of the 4,200 youngsters surveyed saying they would like to start a new business in the next five years. 

Some 17% of those questioned said they wanted to do so in the retail sector, while 10% of respondents said they would look to either start a business in technology or agriculture. 

Social entrepreneurship was also a popular theme among young people in Africa, according to the survey, with 63% saying that their idea for a business or social enterprise would benefit those living in their community. 

Posted by at March 4, 2020 12:00 AM

  

