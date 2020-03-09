SNOWFLAKE IN CHIEF:

By now many of the president's advisers are numb to this kind of performance. "There's very little that fazes anyone now," a former official said. But one person who spoke to the president over the weekend saw the press conference as an ominous sign. "He's just now waking up to the fact that this is bad, and he doesn't know how to respond."





As Trump pushes a nothing-to-see-here message in public, sources said he's privately terrified about getting the virus. "Donald is a famous germaphobe. He hates it if someone is eating nachos and dips a chip back in after taking a bite. He calls them 'double dippers,'" a prominent Republican said. Former Trump aide Sam Nunberg recalled Trump's response to the last major outbreak in 2014. "When I worked for Trump, he was obsessed with Ebola," Nunberg told me. (One Mar-a-Lago guest disputed this and said Trump was handshaking with gusto this past weekend. "He was acting like the opposite of a germaphobe," the source said.)









Stories about Trump's coronavirus fears have spread through the White House. Last week Trump told aides he's afraid journalists will try to purposefully contract coronavirus to give it to him on Air Force One, a person close to the administration told me. The source also said Trump has asked the Secret Service to set up a screening program and bar anyone who has a cough from the White House grounds. "He's definitely melting down over this," the source said.