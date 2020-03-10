March 10, 2020
SILENCE BECOMES HIM:
The new Biden: Shorter speeches (and less time for gaffes) (Cleve R. Wootson Jr. , March 9, 2020, Washington Post)
It is a seismic shift for Biden, 77, who in five decades of political office and three White House runs has never had a reputation for breviloquence. It's a habit perhaps nurtured in the Senate, which prides itself on limitless debate and has a special term -- filibuster -- for talking endlessly.In his shortened speeches, Biden still touches on his platform points, takes subtle jabs at Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and makes more than a few passing references to former president Barack Obama -- he just does it all much faster.
It requires a discipline that Donald certainly isn't capable of and that will test Uncle Joe.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 10, 2020 12:00 AM