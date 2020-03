NEW YORK STATE

I'd like you to tell me whether you approve or disapprove of the job each is doing to address the pandemic ...



Donald Trump

Approve 41%

Disapprove 56%



Andrew Cuomo

Approve 87%

Disapprove 11%



(Siena College Poll, RV, 3/22-26/20)https://t.co/SbYaMCuW9R