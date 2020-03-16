March 16, 2020

PRESIDENT-ELECT:

Biden makes his debut as the Democrats' presumptive nominee (Karen Tumulty, March 15, 2020, Washington Post)

What happened on Sunday night was not a presidential debate. It was former vice president Joe Biden's debut as the Democrats' presumptive 2020 nominee.

The headline of the evening was Biden's declaration that he plans to pick a female running mate, and that he would nominate an African American woman to the Supreme Court.

But it was the confidence with which Biden conducted himself throughout his two-hour exchange with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) that signaled how dramatically the race has changed in the two weeks since the voters of South Carolina rescued his candidacy from oblivion.

