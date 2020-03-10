POT IS THE NEW TOBACCO:

The research, from McLean Hospital, reveals that cannabis users tend to experience more accidents. This is related to users tending to drive at faster speeds, and having a tendency to jump red lights (based on figures for the general population). This applied whether regular cannabis users were 'high' or not.





Cannabis legalization has spread across a large portion of the U.S., displaying growth across a number of different demographic groups. This includes some 'at risk' sectors of the public, such as pregnant women (this is despite medical evidence being presented that this activity could harm their babies).





Another at risk group are young people, and here the McLean Hospital study found that earlier onset of marijuana use (defined as regular use of cannabis prior to age 16) was associated with the most unsafe driving performance, leading to a higher number of accidents. The indication of impaired driving performance, irrespective of when cannabis was last consumed, applied across all demographic groups; however, there was a particular association among those who first took the drug early in life.