PLAYING TO HIS BASE:





The report comes from Israeli artificial intelligence startup L1ght, which used its technology to search the internet for increases in hate speech, cyberbullying, and general online toxicity.





"According to our data, racist abuse is being targeted most explicitly against Asians, including Asian Americans," the report says. "Toxic tweets are using explicit language to accuse Asians of carrying the coronavirus and blaming people of Asian origin as a collective for spreading the virus."





Twitter did not immediately respond to questions about the report.





L1ght'a AI-powered system is designed to be used by websites, social networks and other platforms to protect children from hate speech, cyberbullying and other toxic content online. Its technology is already being used by governments and law enforcement agencies, including a number of police forces in the U.S.





The 900% increase is a staggering figure, and mirrors a huge spike in offline attacks on Asians during the coronavirus crisis, a spike that has been at least in part fueled by President Donald Trump's insistence on calling the outbreak the "Chinese virus."