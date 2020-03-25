PLANNED DE-PARENTHOOD:

Republicans who once decried the Affordable Care Act as a harbinger of "death panels" are now toying with cutting out the middleman and sentencing the country's oldest to death without bothering with any panels at all. Yes, the same Republicans who once soberly asserted things like "there is a provision in [Obamacare] that anyone over the age of 74 has to go before what is effectively a death panel" are now cheerfully suggesting that a few dead elderly people would be a small price to pay to protect the U.S. economy in the coming weeks.