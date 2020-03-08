PITY THE POOR TRUMPBOTS:

An influential climate-denial think tank bankrolled by President Donald Trump's far-right billionaire donors has laid off nearly a dozen staffers amid financial troubles, according to three former employees.





The Illinois-based Heartland Institute ― which captured headlines last month for promoting a German teenager with ties to neo-Nazis as the climate denier's alternative to acclaimed youth activist Greta Thunberg ― pink-slipped at least 10 staffers Friday, shedding what one former employee described as "more than half" the organization's staff.





"Heartland is broke," Nikki Comerford, the nonprofit's events coordinator on staff for nearly 21 years, told a former colleague in a text message, a screenshot of which HuffPost reviewed.