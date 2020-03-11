March 11, 2020
OUR WILSON:
Exclusive: White House told federal health agency to classify coronavirus deliberations - sources (Aram Roston, Marisa Taylor, 3/11/20, Reuters)
The White House has ordered federal health officials to treat top-level coronavirus meetings as classified, an unusual step that has restricted information and hampered the U.S. government's response to the contagion, according to four Trump administration officials. [...]The sources said the National Security Council (NSC), which advises the president on security issues, ordered the classification."This came directly from the White House," one official said.The White House insistence on secrecy at the nation's premier public health organization, which has not been previously disclosed, has put a lid on certain information - and potentially delayed the response to the crisis.
Trump is ignoring the lessons of 1918 flu pandemic that killed millions, historian says ( Gillian Brockell, Feb. 29, 2020, Washington Post)
The first wave wasn't that bad. In the spring of 1918, a new strain of influenza hit military camps in Europe on both sides of World War I. Soldiers were affected, but not nearly as severely as they would be later.Even so, Britain, France, Germany and other European governments kept it secret. They didn't want to hand the other side a potential advantage.Spain, on the other hand, was a neutral country in the war. When the disease hit there, the government and newspapers reported it accurately. Even the king got sick.So months later, when a bigger, deadlier wave swept across the globe, it seemed like it had started in Spain, even though it hadn't. Simply because the Spanish told the truth, the virus was dubbed the "Spanish flu."Now, as fears about the coronavirus spread, at least one historian is worried the Trump administration is failing to heed the lesson of one of the world's worst pandemics: Don't hide the truth.Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter to stay updated on the outbreak"They [the Trump administration] are clearly trying to put the best possible gloss on things, and are trying to control information," said John M. Barry, author of "The Great Influenza: The Epic Story of the Deadliest Plague in History," in a phone interview with The Washington Post.When the second wave of Spanish flu hit globally, "there was outright censorship" in Europe, Barry said. "In the United States, they didn't quite do that, but there was intense pressure not to say anything negative." [...]For the most part, the media followed the government's lead and self-censored dire news. That made everything worse, Barry said.For example, in Philadelphia, local officials were planning the largest parade in the city's history. Just before the scheduled event, about 300 returning soldiers started spreading the virus in the city."And basically every doctor, they were telling reporters the parade shouldn't happen. The reporters were writing the stories; editors were killing them," he said. "The Philadelphia papers wouldn't print anything about it."
