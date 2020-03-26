March 26, 2020
NOTORIOUS FOR HOAXES!:
As ventilators run short, health chief 'not optimistic' there'll be enough (STUART WINER, 3/26/20, Times of Israel)
The director general of the Health Ministry on Thursday said he was "not optimistic" that the healthcare system would be able to deal for much longer with the scope of the coronavirus pandemic."I cannot say I'm optimistic about the ability to treat everyone who needs it," Moshe Bar Siman-Tov told Army Radio. "The number could be huge. That is why we are pressuring for the implementation of drastic steps."Bar Siman-Tov noted that the total number of patients in the country was doubling every three days, and that much is still unknown in dealing with the COVID-19 disease.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 26, 2020 12:00 AM