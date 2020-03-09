March 9, 2020
NONE OF THE MONEY WAS GOING TO DONALD:
CDC to cut by 80 percent efforts to prevent global disease outbreak (Lena H. Sun, Feb. 1, 2018, Washington Post)
Four years after the United States pledged to help the world fight infectious-disease epidemics such as Ebola, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is dramatically downsizing its epidemic prevention activities in 39 out of 49 countries because money is running out, U.S. government officials said.The CDC programs, part of a global health security initiative, train front-line workers in outbreak detection and work to strengthen laboratory and emergency response systems in countries where disease risks are greatest. The goal is to stop future outbreaks at their source. [...]Two weeks ago, the CDC began notifying staffers and officials abroad about its plan to downsize these activities, because officials assume there will be "no new resources," said a senior government official speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss budget matters. Notice is being given now to CDC country directors "as the very first phase of a transition," the official said. There is a need for "forward planning," the official said, to accommodate longer advance notice for staffers and for leases and property agreements. The downsizing decision was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
