March 11, 2020
NO PLAN B:
Trump shifts 2020 playbook to Biden, says he's like Sanders. Will it work? (FRANCESCA CHAMBERS, MARCH 11, 2020, News & Observer)
President Donald Trump and his campaign are rewriting their election-year playbook to shift focus to Joe Biden with tactics that seek to portray the former vice president as a carbon copy of Bernie Sanders.Now that Biden is leading in Democratic delegates, the Trump campaign plans to move forward with what it has threatened for months -- to characterize any Democratic opponent in the presidential race as far-left, regardless of the candidate's policy proposals.
What about Hillary's emails?
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 11, 2020 12:50 PM