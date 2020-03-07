NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Saturday lashed out at two Arab Israeli lawmakers, seeming to call for the expulsion of Arab Israelis from Israel with a reference to the late extremist rabbi Meir Kahane.





In response to two Arab Israeli politicians vowing to fight discrimination in Israel, Smotrich posted on Twitter the verse from the Book of Numbers: "But if you do not drive out the inhabitants of the land, those you allow to remain will become barbs in your eyes and thorns in your sides. They will give you trouble in the land where you will live."





"Barbs in Your Eyes" was a phrase used by Kahane to call for the expulsion of Arabs from Israel.