NO LESS THAN THE TEA PARTY DESERVES:

Trump was asked during the interview about the $23 trillion national debt, which has continued surging under his watch. He campaigned on 2016 on wiping it out but instead passed laws like the 2017 tax cuts, which piled more onto it.

At the town hall, Fox News host Martha MacCallum told the president that if "you don't cut something in entitlements, you will never really deal with the debt," and Trump immediately responded.





"Oh, we'll be cutting," he said to the Scranton, Pennsylvania, audience.



