March 6, 2020
NO LESS THAN THE TEA PARTY DESERVES:
Trump says he'll cut entitlements like Social Security and Medicare if reelected to shrink trillions in national debt (Joseph Zeballos-Roig, Mar. 6, 2020, Business Insider)
Has any politician ever hated his own base more?Trump was asked during the interview about the $23 trillion national debt, which has continued surging under his watch. He campaigned on 2016 on wiping it out but instead passed laws like the 2017 tax cuts, which piled more onto it.At the town hall, Fox News host Martha MacCallum told the president that if "you don't cut something in entitlements, you will never really deal with the debt," and Trump immediately responded."Oh, we'll be cutting," he said to the Scranton, Pennsylvania, audience.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 6, 2020 10:27 AM