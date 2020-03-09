MOTHER OF TWITCHY:

How did the darling of Conservatism Inc. get caught up with Nick Fuentes, America First, and the groypers? (AMANDA CARPENTER, MARCH 9, 2020, The Bulwark)





Those who have followed Malkin over the years know that she has always been--how to put this politely--an immigration restrictionist. Though maybe that's too polite, since over the years she's championed not only racial profiling, roundups of minorities, too. In 2004, she wrote a book titled In Defense of Internment. One of the websites she founded, Hot Air, thrived touting her anti-immigration cause through the mid-2000s and she considers the defeat of the McCain-Kennedy 2006 "amnesty" bill as one of her great accomplishments. During those years, Malkin was put on a pedestal by mainstream conservative organizations such as CPAC, Regnery Publishing, and the Young America's Foundation as a leading voice for the movement. She had a Fox News contract and appeared on the network's highest-rated shows.





And she now seems to have turned her back on all of that in order to link arms with the most vocal elements of the white nationalist movement. Oh, I'm sorry. They insist on being called "America Firsters." Same difference. [...]





Last month, her wayward progression continued. For years Malkin had been a star at CPAC. But on February 28, instead of going to CPAC, where she was now banned from the stage, Malkin stood before a new crowd at an event organized by Fuentes. In that speech, she opened her remarks by saying "Thank you. Thank you. Mommy's in the house."





It seemed a little odd that Malkin would again describe herself as a "mom" to these bigots. But it turns out that her imagery was deliberate. This is Malkin's new identity: Mother of groypers.





In her speech she addressed accusations of anti-Semitism with the same sort of mocking "I talked about it, but didn't say it" tone that is so common on the alt-right:





Already right out of the gate, before I even knew who Nick Fuentes was, before I knew who Groypers were, I was being tarred as an anti-Semite. It's become a useless, meaningless term and everybody knows it. And that's why they're so desperate to tar all of us as that. It's anti-Semitic to mention George Soros' billions. It's anti-Semitic to criticize the Anti-Defamation League. It's anti-Semitic to question whatever the precise number is of people who perished in World War II. It is anti-Semitic for me, being married to a 100 percent Ashkenazi Jew, to question dual loyalties of people who are working here as agents of a foreign country.





Oh, and it is an unacceptably anti-Semitic to point out the rank hypocrisy of people who are fiercely protective of an ethno-state and an immigration enforcement system that works--who turn around and call those of us who believe, whatever our backgrounds are, who only have one homeland that they've ever known, to call us--what is it now?--"white majoritarianism" I believe is the term. That's me. Thank you. [...]





The Daily Stormer's Andrew Anglin described Malkin's speech as "beautiful."





In that same speech Malkin helpfully talked about others she considers part of the "family." Among them were Fuentes, Yiannopolous, Identity Evropa Director Patrick Casey, VDARE President Peter Brimelow, VDARE writer (and former National Review writer) John Derbyshire, National Review contributing editor Dinesh D'Souza, Ann Coulter, the Canadian white nationalist Faith Goldy, Frank Gaffney, and Pamela Geller. (Not all of them were thrilled by the honor. Geller posted the video of Malkin's speech, calling it "unconscionable and breathtaking" and linked to an open letter posted on Richard Spencer's "Jihad Watch" website--not that Richard Spencer--asking Malkin to "rethink her defense of a Jew-hater and Holocaust-denier.")





The great irony is that even now, Malkin still has friends in Conservative, Inc.



