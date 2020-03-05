March 5, 2020
MAN ON A MISSION:
Mike Bloomberg plans new group to support Democratic nominee (Michael Scherer, March 5, 2020, Washington Post)
Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg has decided to form a new independent expenditure campaign that will absorb hundreds of his presidential campaign staff in six swing states to work to elect the Democratic nominee this fall.The new group, with a name that is still undisclosed because its trademark application is in process, would also be a vehicle for Bloomberg to spend money on advertising to attack President Trump and support the Democratic nominee, according to a person familiar with the discussions, who requested anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.
