LIFE IN THE BUBBLE (profanity alert):

In a 27,000-member private Facebook group for first responders who support President Donald Trump, firefighters and paramedics have posted thousands of comments in recent weeks downplaying the coronavirus pandemic that they are responsible for helping to handle.





Posts in the group, which is called IAFF Union Firefighters for Trump and has been endorsed by Trump, scoffed at the seriousness of the virus, echoing false assertions by Trump and his allies comparing it to the seasonal flu. "Every election year has a disease," read one meme, purporting to be written on a doctor's office whiteboard. "This is a viral-pneumonia being hyped as The Black Plague before an election." [...]





Posts containing factual information or firsthand experiences with the virus were met with more accusations of plots to harm Trump's reelection. When a Florida firefighter said action was required now to prevent a crisis like is currently underway in Italy, where 27,980 have been infected and 2,158 have died, because the virus spreads at an exponential rate, the first reply was poop emojis and "Trump2020."





Some comments promoted a baseless conspiracy theory that the virus is a biological weapon developed by the Chinese in collaboration with Democrats.





"By the Chinese to stop the riots in Hong Kong," one member wrote.





"[Y]ou are absolutely correct," another replied. "I said that in the beginning. Democrats saw an opportunity to use it against Trump and get rid of older people which they have been trying to do for a while."