March 1, 2020
KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:
Turkey shoots down two Syrian planes over Idlib amid newly-launched 'Operation Spring Shield' (New Arab, 1 March, 2020)
Syrian state media on Sunday said Turkish forces had shot down two regime planes over Idlib, in the latest escalation between the neighbours.Tags:Syria, Turkey, Idlib,Turkish forces "targeted" two Syrian regime planes over the embattled rebel bastion of Idlib in northwest Syria on Sunday, Syrian state media said on Sunday, just moments after Turkey announced Operation Spring Shield.The Sukhoi jets fell in regime-held territory, likely after being targeted by Turkish F-16 planes, according to a rebel group and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor.
