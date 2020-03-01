March 1, 2020
KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:
Turkey's Erdogan Asks Russia to Step Aside in Syria (Reuters, Mar 01, 2020)
Turkey, which has poured forces into Idlib, also hit back, killing 26 pro-Damascus troops around Idlib and the Aleppo countryside, the Syrian Observatory said, and Turkey-backed rebels said they had re-taken six towns and villages in southern Idlib.With diplomacy sponsored by Ankara and Moscow to ease tensions in tatters, Turkey has come closer than ever to confrontation with Russia on the battlefield in Syria.Speaking in Istanbul, Erdogan said he had told Putin in a phone call to stand aside and let Turkey "do what is necessary" with the Syrian government. He said Turkey did not intend to leave Syria right now.
We should provide any help they need against two of our enemies.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 1, 2020 12:00 AM