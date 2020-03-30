IT'S NOT A pROGRESSIVE PARTY:

After her victory in 2018, Ocasio-Cortez encouraged progressives to follow in her footsteps and run for Congress with the backing of the left-wing group Justice Democrats, even if it meant taking on powerful incumbents. Sixteen months later, the Missouri primary isn't the only one Ocasio-Cortez is steering clear of.





Of the half-dozen incumbent primary challengers Justice Democrats is backing this cycle, Ocasio-Cortez has endorsed just two. Neither was a particularly risky move: Both candidates -- Jessica Cisneros in Texas and Marie Newman in Illinois -- were taking on conservative Democrats who oppose abortion rights and later earned the support of several prominent national Democrats.





Ocasio-Cortez's reluctance marks a break with the outsider tactics of the activist left, represented by groups like Justice Democrats. This election cycle, the organization is trying to boot not just conservative Democrats but also some liberal Democrats and to replace them with members who are more left-wing. In other words, to replicate what it pulled off against Rep. Joe Crowley in 2018 by recruiting Ocasio-Cortez.





Ocasio-Cortez's shift coincides with turnover among top aides in her congressional office -- replacing some outspoken radicals with more traditional political professionals -- along with a broader reckoning on the left on how to expand Sanders' coalition after his failure to significantly do so in the presidential primary. Some progressives have questioned whether Sanders should have softened his anti-establishment rhetoric and tried to build bridges with mainstream Democrats who voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 rather than betting big on turning out disaffected and first-time voters.



