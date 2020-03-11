March 11, 2020
IT'S NOT A pROGRESSIVE PARTY:
Joe Biden Wins Yet Another Landslide Today (Kevin Drum, 3/10/20, MoJo)
There's not a whole lot to say about tonight's results. Obviously Joe Biden won today's primaries in another landslide and just as obviously this is the end for Bernie Sanders. The only question left is whether the Sanders team will accept this, or whether they'll pretend yet again that next week's contest is the real test. [...]Even without Republican obstruction, Medicare for All was never going to pass. A flat $15 federal minimum wage was never going to pass. Free college was never going to pass. The Green New Deal was never going to pass. A wealth tax was never going to pass. In fact, we'll be lucky if even Biden's versions of these things can pass.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 11, 2020 12:00 AM