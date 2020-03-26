March 26, 2020
IT'S A HOAX; GET BACK TO PARTYING:
VENTILATORS IN SHORT SUPPLY AS NUMBER OF CORONAVIRUS PATIENTS IN LOUISIANA DOUBLES OVERNIGHT (JEFFERY MARTIN, 3/25/20, Newsweek)
Ventilators have become a limited commodity in Louisiana as the number of coronavirus patients who require the machinery practically doubled between Tuesday and Wednesday. According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 94 coronavirus patients required ventilators on Tuesday. On Wednesday, that number shot up to 163 patients."If our growth continues, we could potentially run out of vents in the New Orleans area in the first week of April," Edwards said during a Wednesday press conference. "This is a very very difficult item to find because everyone is looking for them all at the same time."
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 26, 2020 12:00 AM