IN FAIRNESS, THE CROSSES PROVIDED SOCIAL DISTANCE:

One moment during President Donald Trump's Fox News appearance on Tuesday served as the starkest example yet of how much he does not understand the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic: He urged Americans to flock to churches on Easter Sunday, just 19 days away.





Trump told Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer he selected Easter as the day he wants businesses to reopen, saying he'd like to see "packed churches all over our country" -- the exact type of large gatherings that the CDC, the WHO, and Trump's top health advisers have all urged suspended to help stop the spread of the virus.





"I would love to have it opened by Easter," Trump said, speaking about when he sees the country returning to normal life.





"That would be a great American resurrection," Hemmer replied.