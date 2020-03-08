IGNORE THE DOTTARD:

The Republican governor said on NBC's "Meet the Press" that it was a smart move to put Pence, a former governor of Indiana, in charge of the coronavirus response.





"He's a former governor," Hogan said. "He knows the governors are on the front lines. And he is doing, I think, a good job of coordinating everybody and communicating with us."





"Has the president been perfect in his communication? I would say he hasn't communicated the way I would, and the way I might like him to," he added. "But I think the rest of the team has been doing a pretty good job."