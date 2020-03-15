IGNORANCE IS BASE:

It's worth noting a significant part of Sal Gentile's expressed lack of concern about the virus: his pointed mention about what "TV stations" were advocating.





Pew data indicate that about 3-in-10 members of both political parties identify cable news as their most common platform for political news. But the preferred cable news station varies widely depending on a viewer's politics. Almost no Democrats of retirement age identify Fox News as their main source of political or election news. Fully half of Republicans did.





Fox News, of course, is home to a number of hosts who've dismissed the threat posed by the coronavirus, framing the sense of urgency conveyed on other networks as being about Trump's presidency rather than the public health. If that is the message that half of older Republicans are hearing, it's not really a surprise that they are less concerned about the virus.