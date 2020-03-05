March 5, 2020
IF THE GOOD LORD DID NOT WANT THEM TO BE FLEECED...:
Trump campaign is taking lots of cash from companies profiting off opioid epidemic (Dan Desai Martin, March 4, 2020, American Independent)
Donald Trump has benefited from more than $4.5 million in campaign funds linked to the deadly opioid epidemic ravaging the nation.The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee raised the funds from heirs to the Johnson & Johnson fortune as well as Stewart Rahr, former head of Kinray, a pharmaceutical distributor.According to financial contributions flagged by American Bridge, a progressive opposition research organization, the Johnson family and Rahr donated $4,508,100 to Trump campaign efforts between late 2016 and February 2020.
