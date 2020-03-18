March 18, 2020
HUG A TRUMPBOT TODAY:
Joe Biden romps over Bernie Sanders in Florida, Illinois and Arizona in Tuesday balloting (Michael Scherer, Annie Linskey and Sean Sullivan, March 17, 2020, Washington Post)
Former vice president Joe Biden swept to decisive wins in Florida, Illinois and Arizona on Tuesday, extending his run of victories on a primary election day in which the growing national response to the coronavirus pandemic complicated voting as it threatened to disrupt future contests.The emphatic wins raised further questions about the viability of the campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).
Between the Democrats nominating the candidate with the strongest appeal nationally and Donald's own inept and racist response to the coronavirus, they can see the end in sight and have accomplished none of their dreams. We can understand--if not excuse--their increasing hysteria. Imagine how John Wilkes Booth felt.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 18, 2020 12:00 AM