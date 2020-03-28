HIS MASTER'S VOICE:





At a televised meeting with Vladimir Putin, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin flatly told the President that official figures on COVID-19 cases were far from the reality.





That's because people are staying home sick and because there has not been enough testing, he said Tuesday, so "no one knows the real picture".





After that reality check, the official narrative changed swiftly: Putin, who had called the situation "under control", on Wednesday gave a grim-faced address to the nation.





"Putin signed up to Sobyanin's position," opposition politician Vladimir Ryzhkov said on the popular Echo of Moscow radio station.