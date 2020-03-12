HE'S NOT HILLARY:





Biden is lapping Sanders in voter support, with support from 66 percent of likely Democratic primary voters to 22 percent for Sanders, according to a University of North Florida poll taken March 5-10.





Fun watching the Left/Right decompensate as they realize that the relative success of Bernie/Donald was just a function of no one liking Hillary.



Posted by Orrin Judd at March 12, 2020 12:00 AM

