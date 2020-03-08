HAVEN'T ANY OF THEM HEARD ABOUT THE BLAXODUS?:

In a video she shared on Twitter, the California senator -- once the lone black woman in a formerly diverse and large 2020 Democratic field -- said she would do everything in her power to help elect Biden.





Having just arrived in Alabama to commemorate the 55th anniversary of Bloody Sunday in Selma, Harris said she was thinking about the generations of people who fought and died for civil rights and "help our nation achieve its ideals."





"We still have yet to achieve those ideals but one of the greatest things about us is that we are willing to fight to get there," she said. "So I just wanted you guys to know ... I have decided that I am with great enthusiasm going to endorse Joe Biden."





She called him a great leader, someone she's known for a long time and a public servant she really believes can unify the people. On Sunday, she joined the coalescing of moderates -- including ex-2020 rivals Pete Buttigieg, Beto O'Rourke and Amy Klobuchar -- behind the former vice president.





"There is so much at stake in this election guys, so join me in supporting Joe. Let's get this done," she said, before announcing she would be appearing at Biden's Detroit rally on Monday night.