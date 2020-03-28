HALF RIGHT; THAT'S WHY THEY'RE TRUSTWORTHY:

Far-right talk radio host Rush Limbaugh, like President Donald Trump, has been a frequent source of nonsense during the coronavirus crisis: on his February 24 show, he equated COVID-19 with "the common cold." And on Friday, the 69-year-old Limbaugh argued that health officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) cannot be trusted because they are part of "the Deep State" and have an anti-Trump agenda.