HAIL TO THE CHIEF:

Democrats had taken particular issue with the potential conditions imposed on ailing corporations that receive aid from a pool of $500 billion in taxpayer money. On Tuesday, Pelosi said "things like a $500 billion slush fund are really insulting."





The speaker said she was encouraged by the Trump administration agreeing to add more oversight to the funding pool, which she called a "big change."





"We think the bill has move sufficiently to the side of workers," she said.