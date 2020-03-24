March 24, 2020
HAIL TO THE CHIEF:
Pelosi says there is 'real optimism' Congress can reach a stimulus deal in the next few hours (Jacob Pramuk, 3/24/20, CNBC)
Democrats had taken particular issue with the potential conditions imposed on ailing corporations that receive aid from a pool of $500 billion in taxpayer money. On Tuesday, Pelosi said "things like a $500 billion slush fund are really insulting."The speaker said she was encouraged by the Trump administration agreeing to add more oversight to the funding pool, which she called a "big change.""We think the bill has move sufficiently to the side of workers," she said.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 24, 2020 10:00 AM