March 24, 2020

HAIL TO THE CHIEF:

Pelosi says there is 'real optimism' Congress can reach a stimulus deal in the next few hours (Jacob Pramuk, 3/24/20, CNBC)

Democrats had taken particular issue with the potential conditions imposed on ailing corporations that receive aid from a pool of $500 billion in taxpayer money. On Tuesday, Pelosi said "things like a $500 billion slush fund are really insulting." 

The speaker said she was encouraged by the Trump administration agreeing to add more oversight to the funding pool, which she called a "big change." 

"We think the bill has move sufficiently to the side of workers," she said.

