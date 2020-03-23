GETTING THE TEA PARTY VOTE:

Several Democratic senators have teamed up to propose giving Social Security beneficiaries an extra $200 per month in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the economic devastation it is causing.





The plan was put forward last week by Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; and Ron Wyden, D-Ore.





The extra income would apply to all Social Security, Veterans and Supplemental Security Income, or SSI, beneficiaries.





The bonus money would continue through the end of 2021, adding up to an extra $4,000 over the next two years.