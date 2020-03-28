FORCING INNOVATION:

Reduced Regulations





The Department of Homeland Security temporarily lifted its restrictions for I 9 forms--those are the forms you fill out when you start a new job. You're required to show your identification, in person. Because so many people are working from home, the government is waiving the in-person requirement and allowing verification "over video link, fax, or email, etc." This is set in place temporarily until May 20, 2020, but hopefully, it will stay that way.





Telemedicine opened up when the government decided to allow state-regulated insurance companies to pay for such visits. You want to keep people from catching Coronavirus (or anything else) when visiting a doctor's office, and this can help. But, this also lowers costs and increases flexibility.





Imagine a future where, instead of sitting in a doctor's office waiting room for two hours, you stay at work, and the receptionist calls you and says, "the doctor will see you now." (Of course, this won't work open office environments.) Businesses and individuals look for ways to save money, and this could be one of them.





One city in New Jersey suspended the need for permits for "minor" repair work, saying that notification is enough, and they'll inspect later. This red-tape cutting can help small businesses prosper in times when many are laying people off.





Greater Flexibility





The global pandemic made Google busier than usual--so it dropped its company-wide performance reviews--for the time being. The goal is for Google employees to focus their time on "pressing, mission critical issues amid the coronavirus pandemic."





Many alcohol producers have started making hand sanitizer. That requires retraining and retooling. And yet, businesses are doing it on the fly. Talk about agility!





And car manufacturers switched their production lines to make ventilators and masks. Again, think of what you need to do to accomplish that. Companies are working with more flexibility than ever before. These skills will help companies be successful in the future.