March 26, 2020
EVERYBODY WANTS TO KILL SOMEBODY:
Joe Scarborough: Democrats "look more pro-life" than Republicans amid calls to "euthanize" elderly (MATTHEW ROZSA, MARCH 26, 2020, Salon)
"Right now, these conservatives are making Democrats, who are pro-choice, actually look more pro-life," Scarborough said Thursday morning. "Because they are only worried about the unborn. It is the born -- it is the weakest among us, it is senior citizens -- who they are ready to euthanize, because they want Boeing's corporate earnings to not dip too low."
