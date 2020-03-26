March 26, 2020
EMBRACE THE QUIETUS:
Trump to review options to 'open the country up' as US coronavirus cases pass China, Italy (Christina Wilkie & Kevin Breuninger, 3/26/20, CNBC)
President Donald Trump will hear recommendations from the White House coronavirus task force this weekend on plans to "open the country up" as the economy continues to strain under the pandemic.The new guidance on how to kickstart the economy will come days after the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. surpasses China or Italy, making it the country with the largest outbreak in the world.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 26, 2020 8:29 PM