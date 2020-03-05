DUDE, THE POINT OF IDEOLOGY IS THE TOTALITARIANISM:

[A]s I argue in my book Vexed: Ethics Beyond Political Tribes, an etch-a-sketch approach to ideology is called for. We need to start from first principles and decide, undetermined and undeterred by our historic political identifications, which positions on the weightiest moral questions align with the good.





We need to be prepared to concede that our historic ideological enemies, whichever tribe they come from, may have got it right when it comes to a particular controversy. This pick-n-mix approach is very different from carving out some amiable middle ground; it means taking substantive positions on specific issues, but from across the political spectrum. For difficult though this may be, failing to do so ensures a kind of moral stagnation we should all find unacceptable. The deals may give us mates, but they cannot deliver genuine progress.





There is something totalitarian about package deals, and having our thinking governed by the constellations of opinions which are but the product of historically contingent coalition-building. And because of this, I find inspiration in the Vaclav Havel essay The Power of the Powerless and the Czech playwright's exhortation that "the primary breeding ground for what might be understood as an opposition in the post-totalitarian system is living in the truth". It is, he wrote, a drama "originally played out in the theatre of the spirit and the conscience of society".



