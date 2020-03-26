DON'T NEED A WEATHERMAN...:

America's top infectious disease expert had a stark response Wednesday when asked about a timeline for when the coronavirus outbreak can be considered contained enough so that some semblance of normal life can be resumed.





"You don't make the timeline, the virus makes the timeline."

That's what Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN's Chris Cuomo during an interview Wednesday night.





"You've got to be realistic," Fauci said. "If you keep seeing this acceleration, it doesn't matter what you say. One week, two weeks, three weeks -- you've got to go with what the situation on the ground is."



