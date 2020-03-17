March 17, 2020

DONALD'S 42% CEILING:

Axios|SurveyMonkey poll: coronavirus and trust (Laura Wronski, 3/16/18, Survey Monkey)

A majority of Americans trust the major health agencies and organizations to protect the country from a major outbreak of coronavirus, according to a new Axios|SurveyMonkey poll. The CDC is the most trusted (75%), with the NIH (68%), state health departments (68%), local offices of emergency management (67%), and the WHO (66%) not far behind. 

Many fewer people--just 42% overall--say they trust President Trump to protect Americans from a major outbreak. 

The only question remaining for 2020 is how much lower than 42% he can drive his vote in November and how many Republicans he takes with him.

Posted by at March 17, 2020 12:00 AM

  

« DUDE, WHY DO YOU THINK THEY'RE CALLING IT THE CHINA VIRUS?: | Main | CAUSE THEY'RE YELLOW: »