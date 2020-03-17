March 17, 2020
DONALD'S 42% CEILING:
Axios|SurveyMonkey poll: coronavirus and trust (Laura Wronski, 3/16/18, Survey Monkey)
A majority of Americans trust the major health agencies and organizations to protect the country from a major outbreak of coronavirus, according to a new Axios|SurveyMonkey poll. The CDC is the most trusted (75%), with the NIH (68%), state health departments (68%), local offices of emergency management (67%), and the WHO (66%) not far behind.Many fewer people--just 42% overall--say they trust President Trump to protect Americans from a major outbreak.
The only question remaining for 2020 is how much lower than 42% he can drive his vote in November and how many Republicans he takes with him.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 17, 2020 12:00 AM