March 30, 2020
DONALD WHO?:
Forget Washington -- corporate America is focused on governors right now (SAM SUTTON, 03/30/2020, Politico)
When Goldman Sachs directed more than 12,000 employees in the New York City metro area to work from home two weeks ago, bank President John Waldron didn't need to check with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin -- he got on the phone with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.It's one of many calls corporate executives have had to do with state and local officials over the last month as states from California to New Jersey shuttered their economies to prevent the spread of the virus. With the Trump administration taking a backseat to state leaders on coronavirus mitigation, companies and trade associations that traditionally rely on relationships with Washington power brokers are instead being forced to reckon with newly emboldened statehouse executives to deal with a fast-evolving commercial crisis.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 30, 2020 12:00 AM