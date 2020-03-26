DONALD WHO?:

Vastly expanded unemployment benefits through June for anyone who's lost income due to COVID-19.

$100 billion for hospitals.

A change in the "checks for everyone" program to insure that low-income workers get the full $1,200.

Removal of a provision that would have excluded nonprofits that receive Medicaid funding from the small-business grants.

A ban on the Trump family getting aid.

Oversight on the corporate lending facility.

$150 billion for state and local governments.

$25 billion for food stamps.

$30 billion for schools.





Love 'em or hate 'em, this is good work from the Democratic Party.