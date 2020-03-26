March 26, 2020
DONALD WHO?:
Democrats Took a Terrible Coronavirus Bill and Made It Pretty Damn Good (Kevin Drum, 3/26/20, Mo Jo)
Vastly expanded unemployment benefits through June for anyone who's lost income due to COVID-19.$100 billion for hospitals.A change in the "checks for everyone" program to insure that low-income workers get the full $1,200.Removal of a provision that would have excluded nonprofits that receive Medicaid funding from the small-business grants.A ban on the Trump family getting aid.Oversight on the corporate lending facility.$150 billion for state and local governments.$25 billion for food stamps.$30 billion for schools.Love 'em or hate 'em, this is good work from the Democratic Party.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 26, 2020 8:41 PM