March 26, 2020

DONALD WHO?:

Democrats Took a Terrible Coronavirus Bill and Made It Pretty Damn Good (Kevin Drum, 3/26/20, Mo Jo)

Vastly expanded unemployment benefits through June for anyone who's lost income due to COVID-19.
$100 billion for hospitals.
A change in the "checks for everyone" program to insure that low-income workers get the full $1,200.
Removal of a provision that would have excluded nonprofits that receive Medicaid funding from the small-business grants.
A ban on the Trump family getting aid.
Oversight on the corporate lending facility.
$150 billion for state and local governments.
$25 billion for food stamps.
$30 billion for schools.

Love 'em or hate 'em, this is good work from the Democratic Party. 

Posted by at March 26, 2020 8:41 PM

  

« THE BASE: | Main | LIFE IN THE BUBBLE: »