March 15, 2020
DONALD WHO?:
Trump is increasingly irrelevant (Jennifer Rubin, March 15, 2020, Washington Post)
At his Friday news conference, President Trump declared his opposition to the House bill meant to ease the burden on businesses and individuals from the coronavirus pandemic. Trump said Republicans had not "gotten enough," a reference to the payroll tax that members of both parties opposed.When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced she had reached a deal with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, it predictably did not include that payroll tax. Increasingly, the way to get anything done is for Pelosi and Mnuchin to hammer out a reasonable compromise, let Mnuchin sell it /to the president and then present it as a fait accompli to the Senate Republicans who have no ideas or legislation of their own, having become vassals of the president. This is how it went on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement trade negotiations.
He will leave behind him only the stench of racism.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 15, 2020 4:00 AM