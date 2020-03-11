DONALD IS A LOW BAR TO CLEAR:





If we follow Japan's path, then we may succeed at "flattening the curve," which means while we won't necessarily reduce the total number of Canadians who are ultimately infected, we do slow down the rate of infection and spread those cases out over a longer period of time. This would prevent our hospitals being overwhelmed if everyone got sick almost at once.





But, we could also be following the United States' trajectory, which stayed flat for several weeks before shooting straight up over the last couple of days. It is quite possible, however, this is due to their apparently bungled roll out of testing.





In spite of promises by the Trump Administration that a million test kits would be shipped over the weekend, according to CDC data only about 8,500 tests have been conducted so far. That works out to approximately 26 tests per million people.





By comparison, Canada has already reached 220 tests per million people.