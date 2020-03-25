DOES HE KNOW THAT "LOCO PARENTIS" IS LATIN, NOT LITERAL ENGLISH?:

In an interview Sunday night, Falwell said somewhere between several hundred to more than 5,000 students are expected to live in campus dorms, where they will continue coursework online rather than in classrooms.





Meanwhile, hundreds of professors and instructors without a valid health exemption will come to campus to hold office hours.





"I think we have a responsibility to our students -- who paid to be here, who want to be here, who love it here -- to give them the ability to be with their friends, to continue their studies, enjoy the room and board they've already paid for and to not interrupt their college life," Falwell said.