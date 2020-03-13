CUT HIM SOME SLACK, GIVEN HIS DEMENTIA:

President Donald Trump announced Friday that the US government's coronavirus testing apparatus, which has lagged badly behind other developed nations, would soon get an assist from Google. The search and advertising giant will create a website, Trump said, that would help Americans figure out if they need a test for the virus, and if so where they can find one.





The only problem: There is no nationwide site like the one Trump described. And Google had no idea the president was going to mention one.





A source at Google tells WIRED that company leadership was surprised that Trump announced anything about the initiative at the press conference. What he did say was also almost entirely wrong.