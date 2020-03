CREDIT WHERE IT'S DUE:

Trump charges media wants businesses closed to defeat him ( BRETT SAMUELS, 03/25/20, The Hill)



"The LameStream Media is the dominant force in trying to get me to keep our Country closed as long as possible..."





No one thinks he would be acting at all responsibly if left to his own devices.



Posted by Orrin Judd at March 26, 2020 12:00 AM

