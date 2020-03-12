March 12, 2020

CLEANING UP AFTER A SENILE OLD MAN:

The White House scrambles to clarify key details from Trump's speech announcing his coronavirus response (Grace Panetta, 3/11/20, Business Insider)

Minutes after President Donald Trump delivered a major address on the administration's response to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, his own administration and other US officials publicly contradicted three important claims from his speech. 

It's not like a guy his age even knows what he's saying.

