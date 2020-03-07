CHOOSE YOUR VP WELL:

The two people most likely to control the U.S nuclear arsenal, and with it the capacity to blow up civilization, through January 2025 are both well into their seventies and facing pervasive public speculation that they are becoming senile.





That is some funny stuff, no?





Just listen to Tucker Carlson on Wednesday night, the day after Joe Biden's big Super Tuesday victory and the victory speech in which he was momentarily confused over which side of the podium his wife and sister were standing. "As a smart friend said last night, Joe Biden has spent his entire life trying to succeed in presidential politics," the Fox News host chortled, "and now he has: Too bad he's not there to enjoy it. Pretty funny."





2020 is suddenly becoming the Dementia Campaign.





President Donald Trump's own public blunders--saying that his father was born in Germany when it was really his grandfather, or referring to Apple CEO Tim Cook as "Tim Apple"-- have prompted recurrent commentary throughout his term questioning whether his cognitive faculties are deteriorating.





Now that the 77-year-old Biden is the Democratic frontrunner over the 78-year-old Bernie Sanders to take on the 73-year-old Trump, questions about age-related infirmity are taking on a new volume and centrality.